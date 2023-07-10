MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for MOVEit File Transfer Security Breach Lawsuits


July 10, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plaintiff who accuses the developers of managed file transfer software MOVEit Transfer of negligently allowing the data of more than 15 million individuals to be stolen in a 2023 security breach seeks the formation of an MDL docket for all related actions.

In a July 7 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Bruce Bailey says the actions similarly allege that Progress Software Corp. and Pension Benefit Information LLC d/b/a PBI Research Services bear responsibility for the massive security breach by the Russian ransomware group CL0P between late May and early June 2023.

FIRM NAMES
  • Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLC

