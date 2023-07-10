MDL Docket Sought for MOVEit File Transfer Security Breach Lawsuits
July 10, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plaintiff who accuses the developers of managed file transfer software MOVEit Transfer of negligently allowing the data of more than 15 million individuals to be stolen in a 2023 security breach seeks the formation of an MDL docket for all related actions.
In a July 7 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Bruce Bailey says the actions similarly allege that Progress Software Corp. and Pension Benefit Information LLC d/b/a PBI Research Services bear responsibility for the massive security breach by the Russian ransomware group CL0P between late May and early June 2023.…
FIRM NAMES
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
August 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown