MDL Docket Sought for MOVEit File Transfer Security Breach Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A plaintiff who accuses the developers of managed file transfer software MOVEit Transfer of negligently allowing the data of more than 15 million individuals to be stolen in a 2023 security breach seeks the formation of an MDL docket for all related actions.

In a July 7 motion filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Bruce Bailey says the actions similarly allege that Progress Software Corp. and Pension Benefit Information LLC d/b/a PBI Research Services bear responsibility for the massive security breach by the Russian ransomware group CL0P between late May and early June 2023.