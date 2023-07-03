MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Social Media Giants Tell Calif. Federal Judge They Are Immune from MDL Claims


July 3, 2023


OAKLAND, Calif. — The companies behind Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube are urging the California federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging social media addiction and other injuries to dismiss plaintiffs’ master complaint, arguing that as interactive computer services providers, they are immune from the claims.

In a June 27 supplemental motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC argue that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides immunity for interactive computer service providers against claims …


