Plaintiffs Move to Appoint Co-Lead Counsel, Executive Committee in Tepezza Hearing Loss MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in the Tepezza hearing loss multidistrict litigation have filed an unopposed motion to appoint Timothy J. Becker of Timothy Becker of Johnson Becker PLLC, Trent Miracle of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC and Ashlie Case Sletvold of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise LLP as co-lead counsel.

The motion also seeks appointment of an executive committee comprised of Mark Abramowitz of of DiCello Levitt LLC, Panagiotis V. Albanis of Morgan & Morgan, Alyson Steele Beridon of Herzfeld Suetholz Gastel Leniski & Wall PLLC, Brandon L. Bogle of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, C. Andrew Childers of Childers Schlueter …