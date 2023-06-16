Paraquat MDL Judge Dismisses Trial Selection Plaintiff’s Public Nuisance Claim

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois federal judge overseeing the Paraquat products liability MDL has dismissed a trial selection plaintiff’s public nuisance claim, ruling that he failed to meet the “special injury” standing requirement.

In a June 12 order, Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois explained that the plaintiff alleges he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as a result of being exposed to the pesticide, whereas other members of the public may have sustained less (or potentially even more) severe physical injuries from their own exposure to paraquat.