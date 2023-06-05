Prepared Food Photos Copyright Infringement Actions Consolidated in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a multidistrict litigation docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for copyright infringement lawsuits filed against several pizzerias by Prepared Food Photos.

In a June 5 order, the panel explained that centralization will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

“All actions can be expected to share factual questions arising from alleged violations of the Copyright Act by Slice — which provides independent pizzerias an online ordering platform, automated marketing, and other …