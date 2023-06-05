JPML Refuses to Centralize Varsity Cheer Abuse Cases, Says Informal Coordination ‘Feasible’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create a multidistrict litigation docket for lawsuits filed by a group of current or former cheer athletes who allege they were subjected to sexual, physical and financial abuse while competing for the Memphis-based Varsity Brands LLC network.

In a June 5 order, the panel explained that while the actions share common factual questions regarding the purported scheme and the common defendants’ roles in it, they involve unique factual issues concerning the various individual gym and coach defendants and the particulars of the abuse alleged by each plaintiff.