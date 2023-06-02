Chemours, DuPont, Corteva Reach PFAS Settlement Worth More than $1.1 Billion

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Three defendants named in PFAS water contamination lawsuits have reached a settlement agreement of a class of claims involving the nation’s water systems worth more than $1.1 billion.

In a press release issued June 2, The Chemours Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Corteva Inc. announced that they have “reached an agreement in principle to comprehensively resolve all PFAS-related drinking water claims of a defined class of public water systems that serve the vast majority of the United States population.”

“The class includes water systems with a current detection of PFAS1 at any level and those that …