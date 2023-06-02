3rd Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Land Rover Battery Class Action

PHILADELPHIA — The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a class action accusing Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC of failing to inform its customers of a battery defect in its Land Rover LR2 vehicles.

In a June 1 opinion, the appellate panel held that Jaguar had no duty to warn vehicle owners of a potential defect that did not manifest in their vehicles during the warranty period.

In early 2009, Jaguar learned that Land Rover LR2 drivers were complaining of flat batteries. In January 2010, Jaguar sent out a special service message to dealers alerting …