'Shopping for Preference in California'

By Edward R. Hugo and Bina Ghanaat of Hugo Parker LLP

Beaches, mountains, weather, wineries, world class cuisine and unparalleled diversity. California has everything, including a number of laws that favor asbestos plaintiffs.1 One law worth shopping for is Code of Civil Procedure 36, California’s trial preference statute, which requires courts to set a civil action “for trial not more than 120 days” from the granting of the motion and limits any continuance to “no more than 15 days and no more than one continuance.” To qualify, a plaintiff must be over …