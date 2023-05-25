$300,000 in Fees Awarded in Benzene Antiperspirant Class Action Settlement

NEW YORK — Following settlement in a benzene antiperspirant class action, a New York federal judge has awarded class counsel $300,000 in attorneys’ fees, costs and expenses, which represents 8.22 percent of the $3.65 million settlement fund.

In orders issued April 28, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also granted final approval of the class action settlement and certified a settlement class.

Plaintiffs’ consolidated class action complaint alleged various Sure and Brut brand antiperspirant products manufactured by TCP Hot Acquisition LLC and Idelle Labs Ltd. were contaminated with benzene. They sought …