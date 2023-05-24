MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Walgreens Reaches Settlement-In-Principle in Theranos Class Action


May 24, 2023


PHOENIX — Walgreens has reached a tentative settlement in an Arizona class action accusing it of intentionally disregarding multiple signs that the Theranos “single finger prick” blood test was not capable of producing reliable results.

In a May 22 notice, the drugstore giant asked Judge David Campbell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona to stay proceedings pending the filing of a proposed settlement agreement and a motion for preliminary approval.

The case arose from Theranos’ claim that it had developed a revolutionary blood testing technique known as the “Edison” that could evaluate hundreds of blood …


