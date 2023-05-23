MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Economic Claims Slashed from Abbott Contaminated Infant Formula MDL


May 23, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging contamination of Abbott’s Laboratories’ powdered infant formulas has dismissed the claims for economic loss, ruling the plaintiffs lack Article III standing because they failed to show they did not receive the benefit of their bargain.

In the May 22 order, Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that plaintiffs did not allege facts as to the percentage of products or lots sold by Abbott that were contaminated, nor did they allege there are any latent effects from the alleged bacterial contamination. …


