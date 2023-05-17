Tesla Sued Over Alleged Link Between Software Updates, Battery Failures

SAN FRANCISCO — Four Tesla Model S and Model X electric vehicle owners have filed a proposed class action in California federal court, alleging that automatic software updates have reduced the vehicles’ operating capacity by decreasing driving range or causing battery failures.

In the May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs allege that tens of thousands of Tesla cars have been affected, requiring owners to pay hundreds of dollars to mechanics to restore their vehicles’ original battery power.

Plaintiffs contend that by implementing the updates, Tesla “deliberately and significantly interfered with …