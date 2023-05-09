640 Cases Trimmed from Proton-Pump Inhibitor MDL Docket for Untimely Service

TRENTON, N.J. — The judge overseeing the federal proton-pump inhibitor MDL docket has dismissed 640 cases without prejudice for untimely service, rejecting plaintiffs’ arguments that Pfizer Inc. was on notice of their claims because they were on a tolling agreement and that it waived its defense to untimely service.

In an April 24 order, Judge Claire C. Cecchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that the plaintiffs failed to show good cause for failing to effectuate timely service.

In Case Management Order No. 60, entered on Nov. 19, 2021, the judge identified 962 cases …