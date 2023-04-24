Acetaminophen MDL Judge Rejects J&J’s Preemption Argument
April 24, 2023
NEW YORK — Claims accusing Johnson & Johnson of failing to warn that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen can cause children to be born with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are not preempted, a New York federal judge has ruled, because the manufacturer was able to add such warnings to the label.
On April 21, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York explained there is nothing in the Food and Drug Administration’s regulations for OTC drug labeling that would prevent a manufacturer from adding pregnancy-related warnings to its label.
