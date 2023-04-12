Defendants Oppose Motion for Centralization of Varsity Cheer Athlete Abuse Cases
April 12, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defendants in lawsuits filed by a group of cheer athletes who allege they were subjected to sexual, physical and financial abuse while competing for the Varsity Brands LLC network have opposed a motion for creation of an MDL docket, arguing centralization “is neither appropriate nor necessary.”
In a March 24 opposition filed before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, defendants contend that the claims filed by 21 plaintiffs in 12 actions “arise out of highly individualized allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct perpetrated by competitive cheer coaches, trainers, and choreographers, who managed or were employed by different …
