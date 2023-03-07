MDL Docket Sought for Generac Home Solar Power System Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging that defective Generac home solar power systems have caused residential fires, power loss, and electrocutions has asked the Judicial Panel for Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for his and similar cases.

In a March 3 motion, Dustin Moon argues “there is overwhelming factual overlap between the actions at issue,” because each complaint alleges the SnapRS components for Generac’s PWRcell system are defective and become overactive, repeatedly turn on and off, causing them to overheat, melt, and catch fire.

“In each of the complaints, Plaintiffs contend that the Defect …