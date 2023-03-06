Plaintiffs in Varsity Cheer Athlete Abuse Cases Move for MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of current or former cheer athletes who allege they were subjected to sexual, physical and financial abuse while competing for the Memphis-based Varsity Brands LLC network are seeking creation of an MDL docket for their actions and those of similarly-situated plaintiffs.

In a March 1 motion before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the movants argue the actions “assert similar claims that the defendants conspired with one another to create the appearance of a safe network for minor athletes while simultaneously knowing that the network was rife with opportunities for physical, mental, and emotional abuse.” …