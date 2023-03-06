Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee Appointed in Hair Relaxer MDL
March 6, 2023
CHICAGO –– The Illinois federal judge overseeing the mdl docket for lawsuits targeting hair relaxer products has appointed Benjamin Crump of Ben Crump Law Firm, Fidelma Fitzpatrick of Motley Rice LLC, Michael London of Douglas & London PC and Diandra Zimmermann of DiCello Levitt LLC as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel.
In a March 2 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois tapped Edward A. Wallace of Wallace Miller as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.
The plaintiffs’ executive committee is comprised of Brian Barr of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Jennifer …
