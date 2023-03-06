MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee Appointed in Hair Relaxer MDL


March 6, 2023



CHICAGO –– The Illinois federal judge overseeing the mdl docket for lawsuits targeting hair relaxer products has appointed Benjamin Crump of Ben Crump Law Firm, Fidelma Fitzpatrick of Motley Rice LLC, Michael London of Douglas & London PC and Diandra Zimmermann of DiCello Levitt LLC as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel.

In a March 2 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois tapped Edward A. Wallace of Wallace Miller as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The plaintiffs’ executive committee is comprised of Brian Barr of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Jennifer …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Strategies - Thoughts From The Bell Legal Group

March 23, 2023

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's May MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS