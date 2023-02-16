Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in a class action arising out of the FTX cryptocurrency trading platform have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for several lawsuits accusing the FTX entities of operating a Ponzi scheme that caused investors to lose billions of dollars.

In a Feb. 10 petition, the seven plaintiffs seek transfer of the actions to the Southern District of Florida, noting their first-filed action is pending in that forum before Judge K. Michael Moore and has been consolidated with a related action.

“Petitioners’ counsel have been coordinating and litigating these issues since …