Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse Litigation
February 16, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in a class action arising out of the FTX cryptocurrency trading platform have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for several lawsuits accusing the FTX entities of operating a Ponzi scheme that caused investors to lose billions of dollars.
In a Feb. 10 petition, the seven plaintiffs seek transfer of the actions to the Southern District of Florida, noting their first-filed action is pending in that forum before Judge K. Michael Moore and has been consolidated with a related action.
“Petitioners’ counsel have been coordinating and litigating these issues since …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort