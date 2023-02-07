Docket Created for Actions Targeting ‘Anticompetitive’ Pesticide Customer Loyalty Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has granted plaintiffs’ request for creation of a docket for lawsuits accusing Syngenta and other agriculture manufacturers of engaging in anticompetitive conduct in the operation of their customer loyalty programs.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel ruled that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina “will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.” Judge Thomas D. Schroeder will oversee the docket.

Plaintiffs accuse Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Syngenta Corp., Corteva Inc., CHS Inc., …