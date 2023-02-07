JPML Refuses to Consolidate Litigation Practice Group Credit Repair Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied Litigation Practice Group (LPG)’s petition for creation of a federal docket for actions accusing it of unlawfully receiving funds for credit repair services before they were fully performed, charging excessive fees for its services, and by making “untrue and misleading representations” about its services.

In a Feb. 6 order, the panel explained that centralization of the actions — which also accuse LPG of failing to provide its clients with a cancellation clause and certain written disclosures — “is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or …