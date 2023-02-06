MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

JPML Creates MDL Docket for Samsung Data Breach Claims in N.J.


February 6, 2023


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has agreed to create an MDL docket for claims relating to Samsung’s July 2022 data breach in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and tapped Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to oversee the docket.

In a Feb. 1 order, the panel found the putative class action cases involve common questions of fact, and that centralization will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

“These putative class actions present common factual questions concerning an alleged data security …


