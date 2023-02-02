Eisai, Arena Reach Global Settlement of Belviq Weight Loss Drug Cancer Lawsuits

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a Florida woman alleges the weight loss drug Belviq caused her to develop breast cancer, explaining that the parties have resolved the dispute via global settlement negotiations.

On Jan. 31, Judge Anne C. Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida dismissed without prejudice the action against Eisai Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals and granted the parties’ motion for a 90-day stay pending finalization of the settlement.

After taking the weight loss drug for four years, Colleen Scala developed breast cancer. She sued Eisai …