Syngenta, Exponent Respond to Paraquat Plaintiffs Motion to Compel Discovery

EAST ST. LOUIS –– Syngenta Crop Protection LLC and Exponent, Inc. have responded to a plaintiff motion to compel discovery answers from the latter company in the Paraquat MDL, arguing that a number of the documents requested are protected by the work-product doctrine.

In its Jan. 26 response filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Exponent further maintained that the information sought by the Paraquat plaintiffs creates “an undue burden on non-party Exponent as a vast majority of the documents requested could have been produced by defendant Syngenta.”

In a Jan. 18 motion, the MDL …