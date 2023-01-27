Boeing Seeks Centralization of Cases Involving 2021 Deadly Indonesian Plane Crash
January 27, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Boeing Co. has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer all wrongful death cases arising from a January 2021 fatal Indonesian plane crash to Illinois federal court, arguing that the cases involve substantially similar allegations and arise from the same set of facts.
In a Jan. 26 motion, Boeing argues that centralization under 28 U.S.C. § 1407 is warranted because all 21 actions arise out of a single aviation accident and involve common questions of fact.
“Although Boeing ultimately maintains that no court in the United States is a convenient forum in which …
