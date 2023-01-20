Earplug MDL Judge Ends ‘Unproductive’ Mediation, Says Parties Reached Impasse

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal combat arms earplug MDL has terminated mediation proceedings, explaining that the parties have reached an impasse regarding 3M’s efforts to resolve all CAEv2 claims solely through the bankruptcy system.

In a Jan. 18 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled that “further formal mediation proceedings in the MDL would be productive at this time,” adding that Special Master Ellen Reisman, who was overseeing the discussions, “may continue facilitating informal settlement efforts as she deems appropriate.”

Plaintiffs allege the CAEv2 earplugs failed …