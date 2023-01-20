MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Earplug MDL Judge Ends ‘Unproductive’ Mediation, Says Parties Reached Impasse


January 20, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the federal combat arms earplug MDL has terminated mediation proceedings, explaining that the parties have reached an impasse regarding 3M’s efforts to resolve all CAEv2 claims solely through the bankruptcy system.

In a Jan. 18 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled that “further formal mediation proceedings in the MDL would be productive at this time,” adding that Special Master Ellen Reisman, who was overseeing the discussions, “may continue facilitating informal settlement efforts as she deems appropriate.”

Plaintiffs allege the CAEv2 earplugs failed …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned

March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Hotel Details in Tucson, Arizona, to be Announced

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS