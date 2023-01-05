Defendants Renew Motion to Consolidate RealPage Artificial Rent Inflation Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A rent-setting software company accused of conspiring with landlords to artificially inflate lease prices above competitive levels renewed its motion before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the class action lawsuits in the Northern District of Texas.

In a Jan. 4 filing, RealPage Inc. and various property management companies named as defendants argue that all of the actions include common factual issues and assert substantially identical causes of action on behalf of overlapping putative nationwide, statewide, and/or city-specific classes.

According to the renewed motion, there are now 22 related actions pending …