MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Defendants Renew Motion to Consolidate RealPage Artificial Rent Inflation Actions


January 5, 2023



WASHINGTON, D.C. — A rent-setting software company accused of conspiring with landlords to artificially inflate lease prices above competitive levels renewed its motion before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the class action lawsuits in the Northern District of Texas.

In a Jan. 4 filing, RealPage Inc. and various property management companies named as defendants argue that all of the actions include common factual issues and assert substantially identical causes of action on behalf of overlapping putative nationwide, statewide, and/or city-specific classes.

According to the renewed motion, there are now 22 related actions pending …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Rideshare Abuse Litigation

January 26, 2023

MORE DETAILS