Leadership Positions Appointed in Exactech Hip & Knee MDL

NEW YORK — The New York federal judge overseeing the Exactech MDL docket has appointed Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg PC in New York and Kirk Pope of Pope, McGlamry, Kilpatrick, Morrison & Norwood P.C. in Atlanta serve as co-lead counsel.

In a Dec. 12 order, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York appointed Robert E. Kennedy of Weisman Kennedy & Berris Co. in Cleveland, Carasusana B. Wall of Zoll & Kranz LLC in Toledo, Ohio, and Calvin Warriner of Searcy Denney in West Palm Beach, Fla., to serve on the …