JPML Refuses to Create MDL for Nelnet Servicing Data Breach Cases
December 15, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to create a multidistrict litigation docket for cases accusing student loan giant Nelnet Servicing Inc. of causing a massive data breach in August by failing to safeguard customers’ personal information.
In a Dec. 13 order, the panel explained that while the cases involve common questions of fact, only one (Kohrell) of the 22 actions is pending outside the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska where Nelnet is headquartered; therefore, “a Section 1404 transfer could eliminate the multidistrict character of this litigation.”
“And, even if Kohrell is not …
FIRM NAMES
- Goosmann Law Firm PLC
- Lowey Dannenberg PC
- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP
