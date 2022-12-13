Litigation Practices Group Asks JPML to Consolidate Credit Repair Services Lawsuits
December 13, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Litigation Practice Group (LPG) seeks creation of a federal docket for actions accusing it of unlawfully receiving funds for credit repair services before they were fully performed, charging excessive fees for its services, and by making “untrue and misleading representations” about its services.
In a Dec. 6 motion, LPG has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the cases — which also accuse it of failing to provide its clients with a cancellation clause and certain written disclosures — to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio under the guidance of …
