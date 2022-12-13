MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Litigation Practices Group Asks JPML to Consolidate Credit Repair Services Lawsuits


December 13, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Litigation Practice Group (LPG) seeks creation of a federal docket for actions accusing it of unlawfully receiving funds for credit repair services before they were fully performed, charging excessive fees for its services, and by making “untrue and misleading representations” about its services.

In a Dec. 6 motion, LPG has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer the cases — which also accuse it of failing to provide its clients with a cancellation clause and certain written disclosures — to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio under the guidance of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation

January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS