JPML Asked to Consolidate Lawsuits Accusing RealPage of Creating Rent-Inflating Cartel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A rent-setting software company accused of conspiring with landlords to create a cartel to artificially inflate lease prices above competitive levels has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for the class action lawsuits in the Northern District of Texas.

In a Dec. 5 motion, RealPage Inc. and various property management companies named as defendants argue that all of the actions include common factual issues and assert substantially identical causes of action on behalf of overlapping putative nationwide, statewide, and/or city-specific classes.

Plaintiffs are alleged renters of multifamily residential units in …