JPML Asked to Create Federal Docket for United Furniture Industries WARN Act Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create a federal docket for claims accusing United Furniture Industries Inc. (UFI) of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by firing thousands of workers without notice days before Thanksgiving.

According to the Nov. 30 motion filed by plaintiff Frances Denise Alomari, there are four pending actions in California and Mississippi federal courts and presumably more to come. The actions involve common questions of fact, Alomari asserts, and transfer to the Northern District of Mississippi will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and …