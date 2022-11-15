HarrisMartin: Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Hair Relaxing Products, Suggest Northern District of Illinois as Venue
November 15, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against L’Oreal USA Inc., and a number of other hair care product companies, have asked the JPML to create a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket for the cases, in which the plaintiffs say they were injured as a result of using hair care products containing endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
In a petition filed just moments ago with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict, the petitioners argued that the coordinated docket should be sent to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to be overseen by Hon. Mary M. Rowland or Hon. Matthew F. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation
November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker
MORE DETAILS