Trans Union Seeks MDL Docket for Claims Relating to Incorrect Balance Reporting
November 14, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Trans Union LLC has asked the JPML to create a coordinated docket for the growing number of claims filed alleging that the consumer reporting agency incorrectly reported balances for accounts that he been discharged in bankruptcy.
The petition was filed on Trans Union LLC on Nov. 10 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.
According to the petition, plaintiffs in four different judicial districts have filed ten difference cases across the country. Each lawsuit accuses TransUnion of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act, “because it purportedly generated consumer reports containing incorrect information about accounts discharged in …
