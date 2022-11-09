Calif. Man Drops Lawsuit Alleging Skittles Candy Contains Known Carcinogen

SAN FRANCISCO — A California man has dropped a federal class action accusing candy giant Mars Inc. of concealing from consumers that its popular Skittles candy is unfit for consumption because it contains titanium dioxide (TiO2), a known carcinogen.

According to a Nov. 7 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiff Janile Thames voluntarily dismissed his claims without prejudice.

In a July complaint, Thames alleged Mars has long been aware of the health problems posed by TiO2 and promised six years ago to stop including the ingredient in its products, but continues to …