N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Baby Food Class Action Against Campbell Soup, Plum

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed for lack of Article III standing a proposed class action accusing Campbell Soup Co. and Plum PBC of concealing from consumers that their baby food products contain heavy metals, including arsenic.

In an Oct. 31 order, Judge Noel L. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found plaintiffs failed to allege an economic injury-in-fact because they do not claim that the foods do not contain the vitamins and minerals that they claim to contain, or are not non-GMO or not organic.

The judge further found …