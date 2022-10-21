Zillow Seeks MDL Docket for Cases Accusing Real Estate Website Company of Violating Privacy Laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Zillow has asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims pending against the most-visited real estate website in the United States, in which plaintiffs accuse the company of violated privacy laws.

According to the petition, filed Oct. 19 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiffs in five different states have filed eight putative class actions in six separate federal district courts across the country, “each alleging that Zillow violated various states’ wiretapping statutes and committed common law privacy torts through the alleged used of technology purportedly embedded on its desktop and mobile …