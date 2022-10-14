Petition to Create MDL Docket for Stivax System Medicare Fraud Claims to be Heard in December
October 14, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments relating to a petition to create an MDL docket for cases accusing Biegler GmbH of fraudulently promoting its electro-acupuncture device as being Medicare reimbursable when, in fact, it is not.
The petition was placed on docket for the JPML’s December hearing, scheduled for Dec. 1 in New York.
In a Sept. 30 motion, plaintiff Neurosurgical Care LLC asserts that all three class actions seek similar relief based on the same factual claims, and each will require a determination of whether defendants knowingly and falsely represented Stivax …
