JPML Sends Exactech Hip and Knee Personal Injury Claims to MDL Docket in New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Claims alleging injury from Exactech’s knee and hip replacement systems will be coordinated into a multidistrict litigation docket in the Eastern District of New York, according to a recent order issued by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

In the Oct. 7 order, the JPML assigned Hon. Nicholas G. Garaufis to oversee the proceedings.

The JPML opined in the order that “centralization offers substantial opportunity to streamline pretrial proceedings, reduce duplicative discovery and conflicting pretrial obligations, as well as prevent inconsistent rulings on common Daubert challenges and other issues.”

And, the JPML ruled, while …