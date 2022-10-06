JPML Consolidates Social Media Exploitation Lawsuits in Northern District of California

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has agreed to create a single federal docket for lawsuits accusing social media giants Facebook, Instagram and TikTok of exploiting adolescents using a constant stream of addictive images and videos.

In an Oct. 6 order, the panel said centralization in the Northern District of California will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation. The panel assigned Judge Yvonne G. Rogers to oversee the docket.

“These actions present common factual questions arising from allegations that defendants’ social media platforms are defective …