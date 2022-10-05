JPML Sends Acetaminophen ASD/ADHD Claims to MDL Docket in New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Finding centralization appropriate, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted to create an MDL docket for claims alleging a link between the development of either Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and prenatal exposure to acetaminophen.

In an Oct. 5 order, the JPML assigned Hon. Denise L. Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to oversee the coordinated docket.

In its order creating the MDL docket, the JPML rejected concerns regarding the differences in ASD and ADHD injuries, saying the “common factual core in these nearly …