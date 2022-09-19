88 Lawsuits Filed in Del. Alleging Link Between Contaminated Zantac, Cancer
September 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
WILMINGTON, Del. — Nearly 90 lawsuits were filed against five drug manufacturers in Delaware state court on behalf of thousands of people who allege they ingested Zantac (ranitidine) that was contaminated with the known human carcinogen, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), and developed cancer as a result.
The complaints, filed on Sept. 13 in the Delaware Superior Court, accuse the drug makers, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi-Aventis and Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC of concealing the fact that their drugs could degrade into a potent human carcinogen during transport and storage.
According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the filing of 88 complaints on behalf …
FIRM NAMES
- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman
- Conaway Legal LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip Implants
November 09, 2022