88 Lawsuits Filed in Del. Alleging Link Between Contaminated Zantac, Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del. — Nearly 90 lawsuits were filed against five drug manufacturers in Delaware state court on behalf of thousands of people who allege they ingested Zantac (ranitidine) that was contaminated with the known human carcinogen, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), and developed cancer as a result.

The complaints, filed on Sept. 13 in the Delaware Superior Court, accuse the drug makers, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi-Aventis and Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC of concealing the fact that their drugs could degrade into a potent human carcinogen during transport and storage.

According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the filing of 88 complaints on behalf …