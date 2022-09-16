JPML Asked to Coordinate Nelnet Student Loan Servicing Data Breach Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who accuse student loan giant Nelnet Servicing Inc. of causing a massive data breach in August by failing to safeguard customers’ personal information have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for their cases.

In a Sept. 15 motion, the plaintiffs seek consolidation and transfer of the actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska where Nelnet is headquartered and 15 of the 17 actions are pending.

“Because the allegations of all the cases are substantially similar and derive from the same common Data Breach, and because …