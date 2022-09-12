Co-Lead Counsel, PSC Appointed in Abbott Recalled Infant Formula MDL
September 12, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- CMO No. 2
- Transfer Order
CHICAGO — The Illinois federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for recalled Abbott Laboratories infant formula has appointed E. Samuel Geisler of Aylstock Witkin Kreis Overholtz PLLC and Stacy K. Hauer of Johnson Becker PLLC as co-lead counsel.
The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee is comprised of Kiley Grombacher of Bradley/Grombacher LLP, Marjorie Levine of Romano Law Group, Patrick Luff of Luff Law Firm PLLC, B. Kristian Rasmussen of KR Law Firm, Cristina Sabbagh of Schlesinger Law Offices P.A., Daniel J.T. Sciano of Tinsman & Sciano, Jonathan Sedgh of Morgan & Morgan, Jason Thompson of Sommers Schwartz, Roy Willey of Poulin …
