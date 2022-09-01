MDL Sought for Claims Against Kia and Hyundai for Failure to Prevent Car Theft
September 1, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Petition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs that argue their Kia America Inc. and Hyundai Motor America vehicles failed to include immobilizer technology to prevent theft have asked the JPML to create an MDL docket for the growing number of claims against the auto manufacturers.
In the Aug. 31 petition, the plaintiffs asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create the coordinated docket in the Central District of California.
“Unlike most vehicles, the Covered Vehicles are not equipped with an ‘immobilizer’ preventing them from being started unless a code is transmitted from the Vehicle’s specific smart key,” the petition explained. “This …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: The Current Mass Tort Landscape - Best Management Practices & Updates on Key Litigation
September 28, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis