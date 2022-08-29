FDA Sued for Documents Relating to Allegedly Flawed Zantac Study

SAN FRANCISCO — A Zantac plaintiff and his lawyers have sued the Food and Drug Administration under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), demanding the agency release documents regarding an FDA-sponsored study on Zantac that, according to the firm, “has a number of alarming and jarring flaws.”

The Aug. 19 complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Baum Hedlund lawyer R. Brent Wisner on behalf of plaintiff James E. Goetz, and seeks agency emails and any other communications — internally amongst the authorship team as well as with any third parties — …