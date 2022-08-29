Philips Bi-Level PAP Machines Recalled for Contaminated Plastic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Philips Respironics has recalled certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines for possibly containing a contaminated plastic that could release volatile organic compound chemicals which could then be inhaled by the user.

According to an Aug. 29 Food and Drug Administration safety communication, the plastic could also cause the PAP, BiPAP, or BPAP machines to fail and stop working suddenly during use.

Philips distributed 386 affected BiPAP machines in the U.S. between Aug. 6, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2021, the communication says. On Aug. 26, Philips sent affected customers, including Durable Medical Equipment suppliers, an Urgent Medical Device …