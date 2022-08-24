JPML Refuses to Centralize Kronos Data Breach Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize litigation arising from the December 2021 data security breach of Kronos’ cloud-based time and attendance systems and workforce management software applications.

In an Aug. 3 order, the JPML explained that centralization is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.

The data breach is alleged to have caused an outage of Kronos’ payroll system and compromised the personally identifiable information of its clients’ employees. The litigation consists of five actions — three …