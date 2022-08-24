JPML Consolidates Chrysler Pacifica Electric Vehicle Fire Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal panel has consolidated seven actions alleging that 2017 and 2018 models of Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are prone to fire and explosion and that the manufacturer’s Feb. 11 voluntary recall notice is inadequate.

In an Aug. 3 order, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation found the cases involve common questions of fact, and that centralization before Judge David Lawson of the Eastern District of Michigan will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.

The panel explained that common factual questions …